Spontaneity isn't necessarily something The Lumineers haven't dabbled with before. I mean, remember when they all met in a basement after connecting via Craigslist? But, the Colorado band's new single 'Brightside' (not to be confused with that one Killers song) also came together on a whim.

Spin reported that the new track was recorded in just one day, and was fully produced and engineered over the span of two sessions. Not to mention, the band members weren't even physically together at the time, likely because of COVID.

According to Spin, a press release said that this is the 'most joyous and spontaneous piece of work thus far.' 'Brightside' is the title track of the band's upcoming nine-track fourth studio album, set for a January 2022 release.

On Tuesday night, the band performed the song described as a teenage American love story on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

'Brightside' got its first-spin debut on The X's Test Drive @ 5 on Monday. Dani in Longmont says, 'I love anything lumineers!' while Em from Fort Collins messaged us, 'Love the guitar in this test drive at five!' Anah says, 'I’m in love.'

Get our free mobile app

You don't have to take our listeners' — who have great taste, by the way — word for it. You can hear the new song for yourself here.

Watch: Colorado's The Lumineers May Need Ice for That Mean Tweet Burn

Most Famous Bands, Artists to Come From Colorado