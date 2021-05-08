Chancey Williams, Jalan Crossland Headline David Street Station Summer Concert Series

This week, the David Street Station announced the lineup for their 'Summer Concert Series,' presented by Hilltop National Bank. The series features an eclectic mix of local, regional, and national artists - all of whom have an immense array of talent that they are excited to share with the Casper community...completely free of charge.

"We couldn’t be more excited to announce that free, live music is back at David Street Station," said David Street Station Marketing Manager Brooke Montgomery. "After a year of being apart, we are so thrilled to offer these concerts to bring our community back together. There’s just something about being under the big Wyoming sky, on a warm summer night, listening to live music that nothing else can compare to! The best part, by offering these concerts for free, anyone and everyone in our community can come, without worrying about costs."

The Summer Concert Series will be headlined by the "hometown boys who made good," Chancey Williams and Jalan Crossland.

Beginning on June 10th, The Two Tracks will open the series with the first concert that the David Street Station has held in more than a year.

The rest of the schedule is as follows:

June 10th – Two Tracks w/ opening act Kaspen Haley

June 17th - Chancey Williams w/ opening act TBA (In Proud Partnership with The Orr’s Hope Foundation and The Olivia Caldwell Foundation)

June 25th – Graham Good & The Painters w/ opening act John May & Heath McAteer

July 8th – Jalan Crossland w/ opening act Bret Andrew

July 23rd – John King w/ opening act Whiskey’s Alibi

August 13th – The Powell Brothers w/ opening act Zack Schommer

August 20th – Sean Stemaly w/ opening act Levi Blom

"We can’t wait to see everyone this summer for our concerts, as well as several other fun events we have up our sleeve," Montgomery said. "We love being the place... where Casper comes together."