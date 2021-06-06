‘Loki’ First Reviews Call It Marvel’s Best Show Yet

Bow down to Loki.

With just a few days left before the series’ premiere on Disney+, the first critics have weighed in on Marvel’s Loki, the third TV series in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to the first batch of social reviews — some critics got early access to the first two episodes of the show’s six-part season — the show is easily the equal of WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. According to several of the reviews, it’s hands down the best of the bunch so far.

The critics were uniformly positive in their reviews of Tom Hiddleston’s performance as Loki, and his rapport with Owen Wilson, who plays a member of the Time Variance Authority — a mysterious organization that polices the Marvel timestream — where the God of Mischief winds up after the events of Avengers: Endgame. They also praised Michael Waldron’s scripts, and the “surprisingly dark and heartfelt” story. Pretty much everyone agrees the show gets off to a very entertaining start.

Here’s a sampling of the early reviews of Loki:

Here’s the show’s official synopsis:

Marvel Studios’ “Loki” features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother’s shadow in a new Disney+ series that takes place after the events of “Avengers: Endgame.” Tom Hiddleston returns as the title character, joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant. Kate Herron directs “Loki,” and Michael Waldron is head writer.

Loki premieres on Disney+ this Wednesday, June 9. Full reviews of the first two episodes will be up on Tuesday.

Marvel’s Complete Phase Four Movie Lineup Here’s every movie Marvel currently has scheduled for release in Phase Four of their cinematic universe.