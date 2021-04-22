‘Loki’ ‘Lends Itself’ to Multiple Seasons, Says Marvel Producer

Marvel is cranking out TV shows on Disney+ at an impressive clip. Nine episodes of WandaVision started off the year, followed immediately by six episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. In June, Loki premieres it. What If...? will hit the service sometime in the summer and Ms. Marvel and Hawkeye are both expected to follow before the end of 2021. More series will follow in 2022, including She-Hulk, Moon Knight, and Secret Invasion.

What isn’t coming, at least officially, is a second season of any of these shows. Thus far, Marvel has only promised the characters from WandaVision will appear in Doctor Strange 2; they haven’t given any indication where Falcon and Winter Soldier might pop up next. And Marvel’s Kevin Feige has previously made it clear that while some of Marvel’s Disney+ shows could get second seasons, it’s by no means a sure thing.

Now it looks like Loki could be the first one to get that elusive second season. It’s hard not to take that away from an interview Marvel producer Nate Moore gave with /Film. Talking about the structure of the series, which features Tom Hiddelston’s Loki traveling through the timestream, he strongly implied it could continue for years to come. As he put it:

I think there’s a lot of storytelling in ‘Loki’ that’s really irreverent and clever and cool, but also lends itself to multiple seasons in a way where it’s not a one-off. Tom Hiddleston, I think, is doing some of his best work on that show. It really is kind of amazing. I think of all the great stuff he’s done, but this show is going to show such different sides and really the true scope of his range.

Based on what we’ve seen of Loki so far in trailers, it does look a little like Marvel Quantum Leap, with a central character visiting various places in time in the MCU. That show lasted five seasons and nearly 100 episodes. If Hiddleston is game to keep playing Loki, it is a lot easier to imagine his series running for 100 episodes than, say, WandaVision, which came to a pretty definitive conclusion in its finale.

Loki premieres on Disney+ on June 11 and runs for six episodes. At least for this season.

