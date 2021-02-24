Marvel Announces ‘Loki’ Premiere Date on Disney+

At Disney’s presentation to the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour, the company announced a slew of premiere dates for their upcoming spring season on Disney+. The biggest news of the bunch: Loki, the limited series starring Tom Hiddleston back as the Norse God of Mischief, has its official release date. The show begins on Disney+ on June 11.

The press release on the news also includes this official synopsis:

“Loki” features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother’s shadow in a new series that takes place after the events of “Avengers: Endgame.” Tom Hiddleston returns as the title character, joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant. Kate Herron directs “Loki,” and Michael Waldron is head writer.

Loki is the third Marvel series on Disney+, following WandaVision (which wraps up its season on Friday, March 5) and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which begins on March 19. That series only runs six episodes (compared with WandaVision’s nine), and winds down at the end of April.

Originally, Loki was announced with a tentative premiere date of May on Disney+. Instead, it’s coming in June — but don’t forget Black Widow is still currently scheduled for theatrical release on May 7. So you can look forward to something big from Marvel every single month from now through July. What a difference from 2020, the first year in nearly a decade without a new entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.