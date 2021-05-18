Long-Time Laramie County Sheriff’s Office K9 Dies
A long-time Laramie County Sheriff's Office K9 officer [police dog] passed away over the weekend.
That's according to a post on the agency's Facebook page. According to the post:
Lyra worked for the Sheriff’s Office from June 2013 before she retired in November 2020. She worked many missions which included; Cheyenne Frontier Days and also Presidential duties.
Lyra had a great home life as she did when she was working, and in her retirement with her handler, Deputy Murray, they shared her last moments together. Lyra had plenty of toys, treats and love.
Lyra will be missed, respected and loved. Thank you for your service girl, your watch has ended.
