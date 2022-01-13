Wyoming Sheriff’s Office Mourns Passing Of Beloved K9

The Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office is mourning the unexpected death of a beloved K9 officer [police dog].

That's according to a post on the agency's Facebook page, which says K9 Seargent Huk died last night at the age of six due to complications from a medical issue.

According to the post, Huk:

"was a dual-certified patrol (fugitive apprehension and human tracking) and interdiction (narcotics) canine. During his short four-year career with the sheriff's office, Huk participated in over 250 official deployments and played an integral role in seizing hundreds of pounds of dangerous drugs in Sweetwater County, representing an estimated street value worth tens-of-thousands of dollars."

The post goes on to quote the sheriff's office K9 team leader, Deputy Sheriff Derek Morrell, as saying:

"We're grateful for the service Huk provided to our community. Huk was quiet, but assertive, and he was known for his happy, tap-dancing feet." "To his handlers, Deputy Buller and Deputy Morris, few can imagine the magnitude of losing not only your partner but also a friend and family member, not just an animal but someone who you come to trust with your life and who in kind trusts you with his," Morrell added.