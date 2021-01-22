Longmire Days On for 2021, But Delayed Until September

This is definitely a case of good news, bad news. The good news is Longmire Days will be happening in real life again this year instead of the virtual online version that happened last year. The bad news is you'll have to wait until September to road trip to Buffalo, Wyoming.

This news was shared this week on the official Longmire Days Facebook page.

Thanks to the pandemic, Longmire Days in 2020 was an online only affair.

For the most up-to-date information about Longmire Days, be sure to like and follow the official Facebook page. Now...about that long-rumored Longmire movie...

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

MUST SEE: John Dutton's Yellowstone Ranch is Real and Here are 12 Pics