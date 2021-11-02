LOOK: Kanye’s Arsenal of Wyoming Vehicles Are Up For Auction

Kanye West, or aka 'Ye' is in the process of vacating Wyoming. He recently put his Cody ranch on the market for $11 million and now he's having his fleet of oversized vehicles auctioned off.

According to TMZ, Kanye sold the six vehicles he used out at the ranch back to the local Ford dealer in Cody. And now, the Ford dealership is having the vehicles auctioned off through Musser Bros. Auctions and Real Estate.

Each vehicle was a Ford and each vehicle was pretty much an absolute beast! There were four Ford trucks: a 2016 F-350, a 2017 F-250, a 2018 F-150 Raptor and a 2019 F-150 Raptor. There were also two Ford Expeditions: a Limited Stealth edition, and a XLT Max edition.

Each of the vehicles has 4-wheel drive and look as if they can handle any off-road expedition. There are matte black wraps on each vehicle but the winning auction bidder may have them removed for an extra $250 on each vehicle. So let's take a look at these massive vehicles...

Kanye West's Vehicles Up for Auction

The live bidding is going on through the Musser Bros. Auctions and Real Estate website and will be open through November 23rd. As of right now (November 2nd, just before noon MST), the 2019 Ford Raptor 4X4 Supercrew is selling for the most at $55,515 and the bids are being placed in a minimum of $500 increments.

If you're wanting to drive around in Kanye West's vehicle or perhaps you want it just to collect it, then place your bids!

10 Of The Most Famous Wyomingites In History We asked our listeners to tell us who they thought was the most famous Wyomingite in History, here are the top 10 picks. NOTE: To be a Wyomingite you do NOT have to be born here, but you DO have to have lived here for at least a year.

- 10 Of The Most Famous Wyomingites In History

Jeffree Star's Hidden Hills Mansion Jeffree Star's Mansion in Hidden Hills California

- Jeffree Star's Hidden Hills Mansion

30 Ways To Say You're From Wyoming Without Saying You're From Wyoming These are the most mentioned ways to say you're from Wyoming, without actually saying you're from Wyoming.

- 30 Ways To Say You're From Wyoming Without Saying You're From Wyoming