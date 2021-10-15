Kanye West is arguably one of the most popular celebrities in the world. The rapper and fashion mogul came to Cody, Wyoming in 2018 but it looks like his stay in the Cowboy State is coming to a close as his incredible Wyoming ranch has hit the real estate market for $11 million.

Although Kanye's time in Wyoming is relatively short lived, he dropped a few albums, 'Ye' and 'Kids See Ghosts' (it's argued that he didn't really work on 'Jesus Is King' or 'Donda' in Wyoming), and he's even had his fashion line develop merch with 'Wyoming' on it. But in the midst of his divorce with Kim Kardashian, who has been gone for more than a little bit, Kanye is now putting his 'Monster Lake Ranch' up for sale.

But enough about Kanye, let's get to this property...

The Monster Lake Ranch sits on 3,888 acres and has two amazing fresh water trophy lakes. The property has a Bureau of Land Management lease, along with livestock corrals, equipment sheds, hay meadows, and an equine facility. If you're still not impressed, there's a lodge, a commercial kitchen, your everyday go-kart track, and plenty of trophy trout fishing to be done. Let's not forget the views of the Absaroka Mountains and sandstone cliffs all around. You know what, let's just look at it...

Monster Lake Ranch

Kanye has put this amazing property on the market for $11 million so if you happen to have that sitting around, then you can live lavish like the rapper was during his time in Wyoming. DBW Realty is the company that the property is listed with so if interested, feel free to contact them.

