LOOK: Moose on the Loose in Laramie

It is not every day that we see a moose. They tend to be rather hidden creatures, despite their size. However, it is far rarer to see a moose in the City of Laramie. Yet this is exactly what happened over the weekend.

A huge bull moose walked into town on Sunday, September 26, and decided to make Labonte Park his home. Thankfully, if you did not see it yourself, then worry not, as one lovely resident happened to capture several images of this majestic creature and posted them on Facebook, which we have posted below.

This moose also attracted the attention of the Laramie Police Department, who let the Game and Fish Department know that a visitor had come down from the mountains.

This animal was not in town very long, as the Game and Fish Department have returned him back home, where he can roam freely.