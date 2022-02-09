As Valentine's Day is approaching this next Monday, it seems that this would be Valentine's weekend! So perhaps you're looking to make the day that much more for your significant other. Maybe you'll want to get away without actually having to get away, like a romantic Airbnb for the two of you.

While availability could be an issue given how close it is, if you book now, you can find what is currently the most expensive Airbnb in Cheyenne, and for its price ($130 per night), from the looks of it, it just might be worth it.

As of post time for this (late Wednesday night, February 9th), this particular Airbnb was still available for the dates of Friday, February 11th through Tuesday, February 15th. The spot is labeled as being newly remodeled and what better way to showcase the rental property for a special weekend that show you what the Superhost, Rosabelle, says about the property:

This charming 1940s home is minutes away from I-80 and I-25 and is located in one of Cheyenne's original neighborhoods. It has been newly designed with modern comforts and style, while preserving the architectural details. Keeping our guests experience in mind, our home includes: WiFi, cable TV, master retreat (with TV wet bar sitting room), luxury bedding, well equipped kitchen and much more.

Out of 87 reviews, the place has a 5-star rating. You can see for yourself on the rental page how those that have reviewed the spot are raving about it. But that's enough talk about it, have a look what the spot in Cheyenne has to offer...

