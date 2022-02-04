There's never a bad time to take a much needed getaway. Even with Valentine's Day on the horizon, there are some people that are seeking out a romantic getaway for the special day. Or maybe you just want to find a unique spot to travel to that happens to be some place you've never been. Of all the unique getaways in the world you could travel to, there's a spot in Wyoming that was listed as one of the top 10 most unique Airbnb rentals you can book now.

In fact, on this list provided by the traveling publication, 'The Travel', only three other spots in the top 10 on list were located in the U.S. So for an Airbnb in Wyoming to be listed in this group is nothing short of impressive. In fact, the locations that finished in front of this Wyoming location on the list were 'Baja California, Mexico', 'Bali, Indonesia', and 'Marrakesh-Tensift-El Haouz, Morocco'.

You might be wondering where this place is in Wyoming. Could it be in Cheyenne? In Jackson? Maybe Casper? Nope, not even close. Well, maybe to Casper somewhat...

Coming in at #7 on the list of the 'Top 10 Most Unique Airbnb Rentals You Can Book Now' is the Heward's Fully Restored 1920's Sheep Wagon in Shirley Basin, WY. Here's what 'The Travel' had to say about it:

Staying at Heward's Fully Restored 1920's Sheep Wagon in Wyoming will provide every guest with a remarkable experience because it is located in the heart of a family ranch by a tranquil lake. The property has a bedroom with two beds that can sleep up to four people. It also contains an indoor fireplace, heating, a smoke alarm, a first aid box, a kitchen, bedroom, laundry necessities, and other modern amenities. Guests can also enjoy fishing, stargazing, and hiking to appreciate the area's natural beauty further.

The cost for a stay at Heward's Fully Restored 1920's Sheep Wagon is $125 per night. Have a look...

Heward's Fully Restored 1920'S Sheep Wagon

The design certainly is unique to say the least, but would definitely make for a fascinating and maybe even perhaps romantic spot to spend for a getaway.

So if you're in need of a unique getaway, but maybe you don't want to go to the ends of the Earth to find one, there's one closer you realize. You can check out the full list of the top 10 unique Airbnb rentals you can rent now by clicking here.

