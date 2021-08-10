LOOK: New Historic Marker in Cheyenne Celebrates Women’s Suffrage

A new historic marker program has been launched to commemorate women's suffrage in the U.S. Just this week, the first historic marker in Wyoming was dedicated at the Cheyenne home of Esther Hobart Morris.

The William G. Pomeroy Foundation has partnered with the National Collaborative for Women's History Sites for the new historic marker program. The partnership came together during 2020 to celebrate the passing of the 19th Amendment, which would give women the right to vote everywhere in the U.S. Women in Wyoming have had the right to vote since legislation was passed in 1869. As it was wished to have Wyoming's importance in the battle for women's suffrage, the Wyoming Secretary of State's Office applied to have a historical marker placed in the state.

Esther Hobart Morris received the dedication of Wyoming's first marker at her former home. Current owners, John and Maria Kopper gave their consent for the new marker to be placed. Esther Hobart Morris was appointed as the first female Justice of the Peace in the United States in 1870 in South Pass City, WY. It was Wyoming Legislative Council President William Bright's 1869 bill that gave women in Wyoming the legal right to vote, but also gave them the right to hold an office. Morris was a key supporter of the legislation.

The dedication of the new historical marker in Cheyenne was attended by Governor Mark Gordon, First Lady Jennie Gordon, and Secretary of State Ed Buchanan. Several members of the Wyoming State Legislature were also in attendance. Buchannan spoke highly of Morris and the historical significance at the dedication:

This home was the residence of Esther Hobart Morris from the 1880’s until April 3, 1902 when she passed away. She is buried in nearby Lakeview Cemetery. Here, in the shadow of the State Capitol, she continued to support the rights of women after a career as a justice of the peace and an 1876 term as vice president of the National American Woman’s Suffrage Association. Recognition of this home will help bring her story to the attention of the many tourists who frequent Cheyenne each year.

The marker is open to the public to view at 2114 Warren Avenue in Cheyenne as visitors are encouraged to check out the new historical marker that honors one of the more distinguished figures in Wyoming's history.

