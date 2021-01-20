Luke Bryan called it a "duck date," but Caroline may remember it as a disaster. There was nothing romantic about how an afternoon the married couple spent together ended.

Clips from Caroline Bryan's Instagram account show how their Polaris got stuck in the muck, with water up to the steering wheel. "This date is going great," she says, laughing. Bryan seems less amused, but is managing to keep his calm.

The degree to which Caroline was excited to duck hunt is debatable. She seems to be a skosh short of enthused when her husband introduces the idea. While he's an avid hunter, her knack for it is unknown. A 2020 prank video finds her doing all the wrong things while in the blind with her son. There's also some footage on her social media that show her saving ducks.

WATCH: Luke Bryan Takes His Wife on a "Duck Date":

In the country singer and American Idol judge's defense, the day wasn't a total failure. Clips show a dog carrying a duck out of the water after a successful shot. So, while they may be in the market for a new off-road vehicle, at least they have dinner.

Luke and Caroline Bryan will celebrate 15 years of marriage in December. Together they have two sons, but adopted nephew Til after his father (Luke's brother-in-law) died. They are a couple that shares plenty on social media, including their great achievements and hilarious failures. Often Bryan's mother gets involved.

Musically, Bryan's song "Down to One" is nearing Top 10 on airplay charts. The song from his 2020 album Born Here Live Here Die Here is his fourth single, aiming to become his fourth No. 1 from that album.

See 10 Things You Didn't Know About Luke Bryan: