Wyoming Wasn’t That Stressed About 2020

It's difficult for almost anyone to say that 2020 wasn't a stressful year. A recent survey even showed that 72 percent of Americans thought it was the most stressful year they've lived through. However, in comparison to some states, Wyoming wasn't sweating it at all.

Natrol Relaxia recently conducted a survey that found what the most stressed-out states were and on that list, Wyoming was the 39th most stressed state in America, or the 12th least stressed state for that matter. We're pretty chill overall.

But that doesn't mean that there weren't plenty of things that people were stressing about over the course of the year. In terms of the top five stressors of 2020, based on the survey, they were as follows:

Lack of savings. The current state of the country. Politics and everything surrounding the presidential election. Living paycheck to paycheck. And worrying about you or someone you know getting Covid.

Yes, there was certainly a lot to deal with in the past year. However, many people found ways to cope with it like with exercise, taking up a new hobby, or streaming every possible thing that you haven't watched on Netlfix, Hulu, Amazon, HBO Max, etc. Basically, those are the ways I was able to cope with everything and I'm sure I'm not alone in that one.

The most stressed states were Missouri, Mississippi, West Virginia, Georgia, and Louisiana. Those states the most time per day worrying due to their stress. The states with the least stress were Iowa, which had the least, followed by Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. But Wyoming wasn't too far behind those states.

For the most part, despite everything in 2020, it seems we at least found some ways to chill. And besides, we're in 2021 now. Better times are ahead. Let's enjoy them.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app