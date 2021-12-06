‘MacGruber’ Is Back in Peacock Series Trailer

It’s the television series that me and like eight other people asked for: MacGruber!

Hot off its record-breaking run in movie theaters (and by “hot” I mean it’s been ten years, and by “record-breaking” I mean it was one of the most unsuccessful wide releases in the history of the motion picture), MacGruber has gotten his own streaming series. In classic MacGruber fashion, much of the film’s cast has returned for the series, including Will Forte as the Grubes, Kristen Wiig as his love interest, Vicki St. Elmo, and Ryan Phillippe as his straight-laced sidekick Dixon Piper. The actor who played MacGruber’s boss, Powers Boothe, sadly passed away in 2017, so Laurence Fishburne is his new military advisor. And the show’s new villain is Billy Zane as “Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth, a name that is not funny in any way whatsoever.

The series premieres on NBC’s Peacock streaming service in a matter of days, but there’s finally a full trailer for the show and it looks very much in keeping with the amazing (if, slightly unsuccessful) movie — as it should, since they were both made by the same creative team of Forte, Jorma Taccone, and John Solomon.

Here is the show’s official synopsis:

After rotting in prison for over a decade, America’s ultimate hero and uber patriot MacGruber (Will Forte) is finally released. His mission: to take down a mysterious villain from his past—Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth (Mickey Rourke). With the entire world in the crosshairs, MacGruber must reassemble his old team, Vicki St. Elmo (Kristen Wiig) and Dixon Piper (Ryan Phillippe) in order to defeat the forces of evil.

MacGruber premieres on Peacock on December 16.

