‘Halloween Ends’ Final Trailer: Bye Bye, Michael Myers

Is this the last time we will see Michael Myers? Almost definitely not! Someone’s going to make another reboot or remake eventually. But that is how Universal is selling Halloween Ends. As the title suggests, this is the final battle between Mr. Myers and his eternal nemesis, Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode.

While the previous film, Halloween Kills, was set immediately after the events of its predecessor, Halloween (not that Halloween, the other Halloween), this one jumps ahead four years, and finds Laurie in a very different place emotionally than in the previous movies. She’s tried to move on with her life. Unfortunately, Michael Myers has not moved on with his, and as Ends begins, he resumes his killing spree. C’mon Michael! Get over yourself! Not everything is about you, dude.

Here’s the final trailer for the film, which will be playing both in theaters and on Peacock next month.

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

Four years after the events of last year’s Halloween Kills, Laurie is living with her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) and is finishing writing her memoir. Michael Myers hasn’t been seen since. Laurie, after allowing the specter of Michael to determine and drive her reality for decades, has decided to liberate herself from fear and rage and embrace life. But when a young man, Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell; The Hardy Boys, Virgin River), is accused of killing a boy he was babysitting, it ignites a cascade of violence and terror that will force Laurie to finally confront the evil she can’t control, once and for all.

Halloween Ends premieres in theaters and on Peacock on October 14.