‘MacGruber’ Returns With First TV Series Trailer

How do you hype the release of a TV show based on one of the biggest flops (and cult comedies) of all time? Well, how about with a trailer that’s not actually a trailer, and instead takes the guise of a six-and-a-half-minute fake news report filled with profanity, violence, and an explainer on how to perform an “upper decker”?

It’s nice to see that as MacGruber makes its transition from film to television, the material has not been tamed or neutered in any way. The concept started on TV as a series of recurring Saturday Night Live sketches starring Will Forte as a spoof of the old action series MacGyver. Then in 2010, MacGruber got his own movie, which was less a ripoff of MacGyver than a merciless parody of ’80s action movies. It turned out to be a bigger bomb than one of the explosive devices that MacGruber inevitably failed to defuse in his SNL skits. But the movie was funny — god, was it funny — and fans spent the next decade clamoring for more.

Finally, the creation of NBC’s Peacock streaming service meant someone was willing to pay for new MacGruber. And so we’re getting a MacGruber series which stars Forte, along with both of the film’s other leads, Ryan Phillippe and Kristen Wiig. The trailer focuses entirely on MacGruber, who has apparently spent the last decade in jail. As you’ll see in the clip below he is not remorseful about his actions either...

Here is the show’s official synopsis:

After rotting in prison for over a decade, America’s ultimate hero and uber patriot MacGruber (Will Forte) is finally released. His mission: to take down a mysterious villain from his past—Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth (Billy Zane). With the entire world in the crosshairs, MacGruber must reassemble his old team, Vicki St. Elmo (Kristen Wiig) and Dixon Piper (Ryan Phillippe), in order to defeat the forces of evil.

MacGruber premieres on Peacock on December 16.