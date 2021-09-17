Major Search Effort Planned For Missing Larimer County Woman

ijoe84 Getty Images

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office says a major search effort is planned for tomorrow for a woman who has not been seen since a July flash flood in the Poudre Canyon.

That's according to a post on the agency's Facebook page. The post says over 120 searchers will be at work between Black Hollow Road and Steven's Gulch Picnic Site, looking for Diana Brown.

Brown was last seen on July 20. According to the post:

''Searchers will be on the roadway, shoreline, and in the river using dogs, drones, and other specialized equipment.

Participants will be from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office, LCSO Emergency Services, Larimer County Search and Rescue, Larimer County Dive Rescue Team, Diamond Peaks Ski Patrol, Poudre Canyon Fire Protection District, Loveland Fire Rescue Authority, Berthoud Fire Department, Estes Valley Fire Protection District, Poudre Fire Authority, Civil Air Patrol, Search and Rescue Dogs of the US, Arapahoe Rescue Patrol, and the US Forest Service.

The crews will be in the canyon by 8 a.m. and will search until 6 p.m. or Diana is found.''

We'll report further on this story as details become available.