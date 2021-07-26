Second Body Recovered Following Poudre Canyon Flooding

A second body was recovered by crews over the weekend from debris left by severe flooding in the Poudre Canyon.

According to an official update regarding the Poudre Canyon flooding via the Larimer County Sheriff's Office, search crews located and recovered an adult male from the Poudre River on Sunday (July 25) in the area of mile marker 92.

The Larimer County Coroner’s Office will release the identity and cause of death of the adult male at a later date.

Authorities on Sunday had been searching for two men and a woman who were still missing after flooding and a mudslide Tuesday destroyed six houses on Black Hollow Road, which is located just a couple of miles west of Rustic in the canyon, northwest of Fort Collins.

As per the Denver Post, search crews worked to recover the man’s body on Sunday evening, Larimer County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Jered Kramer said.

Kramer did not say whether the man was one of the three people known to be missing as a result of the severe Poudre Canyon flooding.

Last week, search crews confirmed that they had recovered the body of an adult woman who was also killed during the Poudre Canyon flooding; crews recovered the woman's body during search and rescue efforts on Wednesday, July 21. The deceased woman’s identity has not yet been released, and authorities did not release information regarding where she was in the canyon when the floods hit.

Dozens of volunteers and partner agencies have assisted in the search for the three missing individuals since last Tuesday evening (July 20); as per LCSO's latest update, with evident and planned areas well searched, search teams will not be fielded again unless new information presents a need.

For the latest updates regarding the Poudre Canyon flooding, visit larimer.org or follow the Larimer County Sheriff's Office official Twitter page @LarimerSheriff.

