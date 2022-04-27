Man Wanted For Sexual Exploitation Of Children May Be In Wyoming

The U.S. Marshals Service is asking Wyoming residents to keep an eye out for a man who is wanted on five counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children.

Andrew John Sidwell is described as standing 5'9 inches tall and weighing 190 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair. He is a white male and was born in Utah. He sometimes goes by the aliases Andrew Devries, Andre Sidwell, or Andrew Zollinger

Investigators think he may be in either Wyoming or Utah. According to the Marshals Service, Sidwell has a history of meeting women through online dating sites and then moving in with them.

Anyone with information on him is being asked to contact either their local law enforcement agency or deputy U.S. Marshal Jon Goodman at 307-421-0406.

