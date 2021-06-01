Suspects Arrested For Violent Crimes In Wyoming Fugitive Sweep

The U.S. Marshals Service-led Fugitive Task Force joined forces with the Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office and other state and local law enforcement agencies for a recent operation in Sweetwater County targeting alleged violent criminals.

That's according to a news release from the Marshal's Service.

According to the release, the service:

''partnered with the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), Rock Springs Police Department, Green River Police Department and Wyoming Probation & Parole to identify violent criminal activity and the perpetrators of that criminal activity in Sweetwater County. Offenders were arrested for crimes such as Possession With Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, Possession of Heroin and Marijuana, Aggravated Assault and Battery, Sexual Abuse of a Minor, Child Endangerment, Burglary, Stalking and violations of probation and/or parole with underlying offenses of Aggravated Child Abuse and Possession of a Deadly Weapon. Additional investigations are ongoing for fugitives that have fled the jurisdiction.''