Maren Morris has her sights set on Broadway, and recently she had a taste of what that could look like for her in the future.

At her final Humble Quest Tour stop, which took place in Nashville, Kristin Chenoweth joined Morris onstage for a special duet of "For Good" from the musical Wicked.

Chenoweth — who originated the role of Glinda the Good on Broadway in 2003 — took on the familiar lyrics once again, while Morris sang the part of Elphaba Thropp, the Wicked Witch of the West. The two belted out the song about endearing friendship with ease as their voices harmonized beautifully with one another.

Morris shared a video of the performance, saying it's a moment she won't soon forget.

"Never getting over this," she writes in the caption.

The "Humble Quest" singer has opened up about her dreams of performing in a Broadway show, specifically in the role of Elphaba in Wicked. It's no small task, as Wicked is one of the most successful and longest-running shows on the Great White Way. The prequel to The Wizard of Oz also centers around the character of Elphaba as it tells origin story of the girl who would become the Wicked Witch of the West. However, Morris says she is up for the challenge, no matter how much it may scare her.

"I wanna do Broadway," the singer tells NBC's the Sunday Sitdown With Willie Geist. "I've really tried to just scare myself, the last few years. I hosted a late night show — had never done that. I flew with the Air Force Thunderbirds — in, like, a fighter jet."

In May, the "Circles Around This Town" artist posted her self-taped audition for the role. She then updated fans in August announcing that she had received a callback from the showrunners and would be doing an in-person audition.

All the while, Chenoweth has been cheering her on.