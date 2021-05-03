This fall, Marvel releases maybe its most obscure movie to date, Eternals based on a cult Jack Kirby comic of the 1970s that ran for only about 18 months, and have made just a few sporadic appearances since then. No Marvel film to date with the possible exception of Guardians of the Galaxy is based on a comic that ran for so few issues or is known by such a small sliver of the audience.

So who are the Eternals? That’s what our new video explainer is all about. It breaks down each of the characters (including Angelina Jolie’s Thena and Richard Madden’s Ikaris) as well as their relationships to each other and to the wider Marvel Cinematic Universe. Watch it below:

If you liked this video about the history of Marvel’s Eternals and what to expect from their upcoming movie, check out more of our videos below, like the hidden meaning of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, why Sam Wilson had to become the MCU’s new Captain America, and all the clues that Sharon Carter was the Power Broker. Plus, there’s tons more over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. Eternals is scheduled to open in theaters on November 5, 2021. Marvel’s next Disney+ series, Loki, premieres on June 11.

Sign up for Disney+ here.

Gallery — Marvel’s Full Phase Four Movie Lineup (With Release Dates):