Marvel Reveals First Footage From ‘Eternals’

Marvel’s announcement of their full upcoming movie slate for the next several years includes the very first footage released from Eternals, the highly anticipated adaptation of Jack Kirby’s comics about a race of ancient aliens living in secret on Earth. The MCU version is directed by Chloe Zhao, who just won the Oscar for Best Picture and Best Director for Nomadland. And the image above from Eternals does indeed look like a Chloe Zhao movie — only with a lot more space gods than usual.

You’ll find Marvel’s full “celebrating the movies” trailer below. It includes new footage from Black Panther and Shang-Chi: Legend of the Ten Rings, along with the official titles of Black Panther 2 (Wakanda Forever) and Captain Marvel 2 (The Marvels). The Eternals footage begins around the 2:19 mark:

Here are a few of the most intriguing Eternals images from the trailer:

The cast in that last photo includes Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Gemma Chan as Sersei, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Angelina Jolie as Thena, and Don Lee as Gilgamesh. Here is the film’s official synopsis:

After an unexpected tragedy following the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019), the Eternals — an immortal alien race created by the Celestials who have secretly lived on Earth for over 7,000 years — reunite to protect humanity from their evil counterparts, the Deviants.

Eternals opens in theaters on November 5, 2021.

