Matt Lucas Announces Departure From ‘Great British Bake Off’

Although it’s been a staple on British and American television for 12 years now, The Great British Bake Off (AKA The Great British Baking Show in the U.S.A.) has gone through a ton of hosts and judges. Only stern judge Paul Hollywood has been with the show for all 13 seasons. His original partner in judging the wildly talented amateur bakers’ treats was Mary Berry; the original hosts who worked beside them were Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc. Berry, Perkins, and Giedroyc all departed when the show moved from the BBC to Channel 4 after Season 7. Berry was replaced by Prue Leith, while the new hosts were Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig.

Toksvig left the show after three years, and was replaced by Matt Lucas, who served as co-host for the last three seasons, including the one that just aired on Netflix a few months ago. But now yet another host will be coming in, as Lucas announced on his Twitter account that he will be departing Great British Bake Off.

“It’s been a delicious experience and I can’t imagine a more fun way of spending my summers,” Lucas wrote, “but it’s become clear to me that I can’t present both Fantasy Football League and Bake Off alongside all my other projects. So, after three series and 51 episodes, I am cheerfully passing my baguette on to someone else.”

“I wish whoever takes over all the very best and I can’t wait to tune into the next series without already knowing who won!” he added.

Channel 4 has not announced a replacement for Lucas.

Every time a hosting or judging change on Bake Off has taken place, fans have made a big stink about it, but as someone who has watched every episode (at least all the ones available on Netflix), I’ve found the show works remarkably well no matter who is on camera. The real stars are the bakers and their camaraderie, which is so refreshing in contrast to most American competition shows. I’m sure whoever replaces Lucas will continue the series’ same high standards.

