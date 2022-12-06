Hey Cheyenne! You Can Kickstart the New Year with Ned LeDoux

Ned LeDoux, Wyoming's prodigal son, returns to Cheyenne to kickstart your New Year. The Rocky Mountain Country Music award winner will serenade the Magic City of the Plains at The Lincoln on January 6.

In the Cheyenne Frontier Days royalty ranks, few stand as tall as the LeDoux family. Chris LeDoux was a real-life cowboy who the Bareback World Championship in 1976 and went on to become a legend in the country music world with his smash hits "Cadillac Ranch," "This Cowboy's Hat," and "Whatcha Gonna Do With a Cowboy."

The country music gene didn't fall far from the tree with Chris' son, Ned LeDoux. The Kaycee, Wyoming native, grew up on a ranch with western roots as authentic as his father. LeDoux began his career playing drums for his father before starting a solo career after Chris passed in 2005.

Since then, Ned has garnered a loyal following in the country music world and has risen as one of Wyoming's most treasured sons. Ned performed at Cheyenne Frontier Days with his father's friend, the legendary Garth Brooks, in 2021. In addition, he has toured across the country, performing with Garth Brooks and other big names in the country music world as he carves out his own path while honoring his father's legacy.

Ned has never shied away from recognizing his father's role in his music career. In his bio, Ned notes, "If I can be half the man he was, I think I'll be okay," while adding that he plans to "write his own story."

You can be a part of that story on January 6 when Ned takes the stage at The Lincoln. No doubt, he'll perform songs from his latest album, "Buckskin," and perhaps he'll pull out some of his dad's favorites while he's at it.

