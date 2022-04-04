Mayor Collins Wishes City Could Award More Retail Liquor Licenses

Ten applicants still vying for Cheyenne's newest retail liquor license will know in the next few weeks who gets the coveted prize.

The license will allow the awardee -- Ace’s Range LLC; Big D Oil #56; Billy Jack’s Pizza Pub; Get Bent, LLC; Ike’s Bar & Grill; The Old Cheyenne Elevator; Natural Grocers; Peaches’ Package Liquor & Bar LLC; Westby Edge LLC; or Wyoming Downs OTB -- to sell package liquor as well as alcohol for consumption at the time of sale.

"Over the last couple of weeks, we've had interviews with each of those groups and they've kind of shared their vision of how they would implement that license and what they would do for Cheyenne," Mayor Patrick Collins said in a video posted on the city's Facebook page Monday.

"It's going to be a hard decision," he added. "And It's really a shame because the quality of these entrepreneurs and what they want to do is outstanding and I wish the state law would allow us to be able to offer more people the opportunity to get a license."

The license is available through the city as a result of the 2020 revised population census and provisions of state law prescribing a population formula for the allocation of certain liquor license types to municipalities.

The following meetings will take place prior to awarding the license:

City Council Meeting (Public Hearing) – Monday, April 11th

Committee of the Whole – Wednesday, April 20th

City Council Meeting (Final Approval) – Monday, April 25th

