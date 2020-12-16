McDonald’s Is Giving Away Free Food Through Christmas Eve

They've even added a jolly Christmas theme.

It's the most wonderful time of the year. It's Christmas. And one of the reasons why this time of year is so wonderful is because it's the season of giving. And boy, is McDonald's giving this year.

McDonald's is offering free food through Christmas Eve.

I know. It sounds like a recipe for financial ruin, but they're getting money. First, you'll need to download the McDonald's app. Then, you'll need to make at minimum $1 purchase in order to receive your daily free item. It's also only available at participating locations and is valid just one time per day.

But still.

Each day there will be a different daily freebie with a holiday theme.

Wednesday, Dec 16: The Grinch - free Egg McMuffin

Thursday, Dec 17: John McLane - free McDouble

Friday, Dec 18: Rudolph - free medium fries

Saturday Dec 19: Gizmo - free McNuggets (6-piece)

Sunday, Dec 20: Buddy the Elf - free Hotcakes

Monday, Dec 21: Scrooge - free hot or ices coffee (any size)

Tuesday, Dec 22: Frosty the Snowman - free McFlurry (any size)

Wednesday, Dec 23: Frank Costanza and the rest of us - free bakery item (apple fritter, cinnamon roll, blueberry muffin)

And McDonald's will close things out on Christmas Eve with the perfect freebie...

Thursday, Dec 24: free 2-pack or 3-pack of chocolate chip cookies (no minimum purchase required)

I don't know about you, but this has come at just the right time. After doing holiday shopping, I'm beyond done spending money in 2020. Bring on the freebies, Micky Dees!