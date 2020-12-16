Watch a Genius Take His Camel into a Bath and Body Works

Sometimes I see something and I really don't want to know why. This is one of those times. It's a video that shows what happened when a guy decided to take his camel into a Bath and Body Works.

There's no (good) explanation I can give you about why this happened, but it did. USA Today shared the video from Bath and Body Works on Twitter.

If you do a Google search for "camel in a Bath and Body Works" (go ahead, I dare you), you'll find that NPR did a story on this "event". They asked the same question that I did. Why? They wondered if the camel was an emotional support animal or there for frankincense. I'm not judging.

Fox News covered this story, too. They also didn't seem to come up with an answer to "why" either.

I do know this happened near Las Vegas and what happens in Vegas really does need to stay in Vegas.

