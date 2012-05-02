Meet Lady Antebellum in St. Louis this Summer! [CONTEST]

loading...

(Kevin Winter via Getty Images)

You have probably noticed by now that over the past year we have been giving you exclusive chances to meet your favorite country music artists in concert through our facebook page. Now we have another contest starting featuring another big name Lady Antebellum.

The band has a concert coming up this summer in St. Louis, Missouri on June 29th and we want to send you not only to see them in concert but also meet them face to face. If you are looking for a great summer getaway, this could be it! Just enter to win on the Y95 County Facebook Page with one click. Here is a quick look at what you could win this month:

Two tickets to see Lady Antebellum in St. Louis, Missouri on Friday, June 29, 2012

Meet & greet with Lady Antebellum included for 2 people in the Lady A Lounge

Round-trip airfare from anywhere in the 48 contiguous United States to St. Louis, Missouri

2 nights hotel accommodations (6/28/12 and 6/29/12)

This contest runs from May 1st through June 1st at 3PM and is subject to our official contest rules. Entrants and their guest must be at least 21 years of age to win. Enter to win now & good luck!