Memorial Day Weekend Weather In SE Wyoming Looks ‘Unsettled’

It's still a few days out, but we could be looking at a wet weekend for the Memorial Day holiday weekend, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service.

Today [May 24] and tomorrow look nice, with mostly sunny skies and his in the upper 60s or low 70s.

But after that, things could take a turn, according to the agency. The weather service posted this statement this morning:

''Wednesday looks unsettled as a cold front moves through the area. Best chances for showers/storms will be east of I-25. Could see some severe storms Wednesday afternoon/evening. Our driest day looks to be Friday, with breezy conditions and highs climbing into the 70s and low 80s. For those making plans for the Memorial Day weekend, we wanted to get you a weather forecast for the holiday weekend. The weekend looks wet, especially for the Nebraska Panhandle and southeast Wyoming plains east of I-25. We'll see good chances for afternoon and evening showers/thunderstorms on a daily basis from Saturday through Memorial Day. Outdoor events are likely going to be impacted by the rain and storms through the holiday weekend.''

