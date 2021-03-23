Michael Keaton’s Batman Return in ‘The Flash’ Is Not a Sure Thing

Michael Keaton’s return as Batman in the upcoming DC movie The Flash is still uncertain, with the actor citing scheduling conflicts and Covid-19 concerns as reasons he can’t say yes to the project right now. Last June, it was announced that Keaton would appear as the Caped Crusader in future DCEU projects, beginning with the standalone Flash movie. But in a recent interview with Deadline, Keaton explained that his decision to be involved is much more complicated.

“I am needing a minute to think about it because I’m so fortunate and blessed, I got so much going on now,” said Keaton. While he currently has a draft of The Flash on his iPad, his business has prevented him from reading it. Keaton explained: “I called [Warner Bros.] and said, ‘I have to be honest with you. I can’t look at anything right now.”

Keaton shared that his schedule is jam-packed with projects, including a piece that he’s producing and starring in. We also know that the actor is executive producing a Hulu series about the opioid crisis called Dopesick. With his responsibilities piling high, he isn’t ready to commit to an answer. “If I talked about it, I’ll be just bulls—ing you. I don’t really know. I have to look at the last draft.”

There’s also another looming issue that has prevented Keaton from jumping on board — personal health. “To be honest with you, you know what worries me more than anything about all this stuff?… It’s Covid," continued Keaton. “So, that’s my first thing about all projects. I look at it and go, is this thing going to kill me, literally? And you know, if it doesn’t, then we talk.”

Hopefully, the widespread vaccination currently taking place will ease restrictions on the film industry, creating an environment where Keaton can feel safe returning as Batman. Still, his concern is valid. It's not worth risking your safety for a film role, even one as iconic as Bruce Wayne.

The Flash is currently set to be released in theaters on November 4, 2022.

