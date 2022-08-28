Warner Bros. Finds Exec to Be DC’s Kevin Feige

The new heads of Warner Bros. Discovery have made no secret of their desire to find someone to be for DC Comics what Kevin Feige is for Marvel: The guy who has the overall vision for its entire comic book universe, and who overseas a sprawling portfolio of films and shows. While nothing is final yet, it appears the person for the job has been found.

The Hollywood Reporter says that Dan Lin is “in talks” to be the guy in charge of all things DC at Warner Bros. Lin is the very successful producer behind such movies as the Robert Downey Jr. Sherlock Holmes and Warner Bros.’ popular LEGO Movie series and its spinoffs, The LEGO Batman Movie and The LEGO Ninjago Movie.

Per their report, if Lin gets the job, this role as the head of DC movies “would bypass three separate division heads — Warner Bros. Pictures’ heads Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy, HBO/HBO Max chief Casey Bloys, and Warner Bros. TV chair Channing Dungey — and put control of DC in the hands of one person.”

The current head of DC Films, Walter Hamada, would reportedly “transition out of the role.” According to earlier reports, Hamada was ready to leave his job immediately after Warner Bros. decided to shelve their Batgirl movie deep into production rather than premiere it on HBO Max as originally planned.

The search for a new chief of DC adaptations comes as the Warner Bros. Discovery merger has resulted in total upheaval for the company’s slate of superhero movies and shows. Projects like Batgirl and Strange Adventures have been shelved completely; others like Batman: Caped Crusader are no longer going to HBO Max and will instead need to find a new home. Amidst all of this, WBD has claimed that “there is going to be a team with a 10-year plan focusing just on DC.” Which raises the question: What was the plan before now?

