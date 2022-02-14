“Micheal Wicked” Named Larimer County Most Wanted Fugitive
A 42-year-old Windsor man has been named this week's Larimer County Most Wanted. That's according to a post on the Larimer County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.
Micheal Gabriel Cisneroz is also known as ''Mr. Brat" and ''Micheal Wicked."
He's described as standing 5 feet 7 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. He's wanted on felony drug-related charges. Anyone with information on Cisneroz is being asked to call the Larimer County Sheriff's Office at 970-416-1985.
Cisneroz should be considered dangerous and should not be approached.
