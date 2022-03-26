Lynn Marie Lay Is Larimer County’s Most Wanted Fugitive

That's according to a post on the Larimer County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

According to the post, Lynn Marie Lay is also known as Lynn Marie Callahan, Lynn Marie Ray, Lynn Marie Gay, and Krista M. Slate.

She is described as standing five feet two inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is wanted for failure to appear on a long list of drug charges as well as criminal possession of a financial device under four different names and criminal possession of identification documents [see graphic below].

Anyone with information on Lay is being asked to contact the Larimer County Sheriff's Office at 970-416-1985.

Lay should be considered dangerous and should not be approached.

