Mickey Guyton Says Her Debut Album Is (Finally) Coming This Summer

A full decade after Mickey Guyton signed with Capitol Nashville, she says she'll finally have a full-length album to share this summer.

"Oh yeah, this is coming out this summer," Guyton tells her recent collaborator Breland on an episode of his Land of the BRE Apple Music Country radio show. "I have so many songs ... We might even be double album-ing it, I'm not sure."

Since 2014, Guyton has released three EPs: Two with four tracks and one with six. She earned a Top 40 radio song with her debut single, 2015's "Better Than You Left Me," and charted in the Top 50 with her next single, 2016's "Heartbreak Song;" her most recent EP, 2020's Bridges, includes the Grammy-nominated "Black Like Me," as well as the acclaimed song "What Are You Gonna Tell Her?"

"Isn't that crazy?" Guyton continues. "There's been artists that have been signed after me that have had full-on albums. This is my first album."

Though she doesn't specify if the song will be on her debut album, Guyton specifically mentions to Breland a song called "Smoke," which she says she wrote in late 2019. It plays on the phrase, "Where there's smoke, there's fire," she shares.

"It's a trap country song, which I've never done. It's really dope though," she explains. "I did traditional country roots with a hip-hop undertone. It's so cool."

On Friday (March 19), Breland and Guyton released a remixed version of Breland's single "Cross Country." She admits to her collaborator that she "was actually intimidated" to work with him, and that his invitation to do so "brought me to tears."

"I really felt so honored, because I've been watching what you're doing, and as someone from the outside ... you're so brave and bold and beautifully you. And you're bringing so much love, such love and light, into Nashville ... And I just wanted so hard to do you justice," Guyton tells Breland. "And just what you're doing for country music and opening the doors for other people of color, not just black people, but everything — it's just beautiful to see."

In April, Guyton will co-host the 2021 ACM Awards with Keith Urban.

