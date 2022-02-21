Miles of I-80 in Wyoming Closed Due to Winter Conditions, Crashes

7 P.M. UPDATE:

Westbound I-80 from Cheyenne to Laramie has been closed due to rolling closure.

As of 6:58 p.m., the estimated opening time is unknown.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Miles of Interstate 80 in Wyoming have been closed due to winter conditions and crashes, the Department of Transportation says.

At this time, the eastbound lanes are closed from Rock Springs to Rawlins and both lanes are closed between Rawlins and Laramie.

As of 5 p.m., WYDOT estimated it would take crews 14 to 16 hours to get the road back open.

Drivers are encouraged to call 511 or go to wyoroad.info for the latest road conditions and closure information.