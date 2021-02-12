Miranda Lambert won't settle for just three shows in Texas this spring. The "Settling Down" singer has now added two more dates to what's becoming a residency at Billy Bob's in Fort Worth.

The new dates are May 1-2, with tickets going on sale on March 5. The three original shows at Billy Bob's Texas will run April 22-24, but all three shows have sold out. A note at the bottom of Lambert's concert poster indicates that COVID-19 protocols will be in place for all shows.

"I cannot wait to get home. I cannot wait to get back on that stage," she says in a video that also thanks her fans.

The 37-year-old grew up in Lindale, Texas, which is about two hours east of Fort Worth. She moved to Nashville as a teenager and started her career on Sony Music Nashville in the early 2000s.

"Settling Down" is Lambert's newest single from her Wildcard album (2019). She was busy touring songs from that album when the pandemic began last March. The April 2021 dates will mark her first live shows of the year, and she also has several spring and summer festival stops on her tour calendar.

During her downtime, the multi-time Female Vocalist of the Year has been roadtripping across the country with her husband Brendan McLoughlin. A recent trip ended in disaster, however, when her Airstream trailer was side-swiped by a hit-and-run driver near Atlanta. No one was hurt.