COVID-19 Vaccines Steadily Becoming More Available in Wyoming

Available doses, and locations where eligible individuals can get COVID-19 vaccines, both continue to grow slowly and steadily across the state. Meanwhile, the number of Wyomingites who have been vaccinated has decreased, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH).

The ongoing effort has seen more than 75,000 Wyoming residents receive their first doses to date when state and special federal counts are combined.

Get our free mobile app

Roughly 100 providers across the state are administering COVID-19 shots so far.

Walmart stores in Wyoming are making vaccine appointments, more information can be found at walmart.com. Appointments will be limited at this time to those who are 65 and older according to Wyoming’s priority guidelines.

Important reminders about COVID-19 vaccines include the following:

The currently authorized vaccines require two doses for maximum protection.

The vaccines are free.

Insurance is not required to receive a vaccine.

Some people may be asked to show Medicare or insurance cards so professionals giving shots can get reimbursed.

For most people, it is best to receive vaccines in the county where they live.

More information about vaccination efforts in Wyoming can be found here.

More details about COVID-19 vaccines, including safety information, from the CDC can be found here.

More information about COVID-19 in Wyoming can be found here.