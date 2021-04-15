Ever since Miranda Lambert burst onto the country scene with her top-notch songwriting skills, crystal-clear vocals and enigmatic presence, she's been one to watch. And she's one of the best performers country music has, possessing confidence, sass and an all-out commitment to let her hair down and have a little fun. From emotionally charged songs such as "Over You" to the upbeat "Little Red Wagon," Lambert does it all when the spotlight's on her.

In her early days, Lambert opened for Dierks Bentley, Toby Keith, George Strait, Kenny Chesney and more; in 2011, she told The Boot, "I’ve really gotten so spoiled when it comes to touring ... I think I’ve [been on the road with] all the big boys in our industry!” But Lambert really hit her stride when she started headlining her own tours.

Lambert can hold her own onstage -- and that's an understatement. She's not afraid to speak her mind (just watch her break up a fight in 2013), and she's also willing to wear her heart on her sleeve. Click through the photo gallery below to see some of the best live shots of Lambert:

