Interstate 80 In Wyoming Reopens For Now

APRIL 15, 2021: Winter Storm Warning For Cheyenne Through Friday Evening

As of 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 15, the Wyoming Department of Transportation reported that the entire length of Interstate 80 in the Cowboy State had reopened after being closed for several hours on Wednesday night and well into Thursday morning.

But with the second wave of winter weather moving through the state through Friday, travelers would be well-advised to check the last road conditions before hitting the highway, as conditions are very much subject to change.

You can access the WYDOT Road and Travel Report here. As of 10:30 a.m., Interstate 25 was open as well, although no unnecessary travel was being advised between Douglas and Glenrock.