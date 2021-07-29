The first night of CMA Summer Jam had Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani and Carrie Underwood and Dwight Yoakam — but the second night had Miranda Lambert and Dierks Bentley and Brothers Osborne. The three acts joined together during Lambert's Wednesday night (July 28)-closing set to cover an Allman Brothers Band classic, "Midnight Rider."

Backed by Lambert's band, John Osborne took lead for most of the song, though TJ Osborne, Bentley and Lambert each offered up a few lines near the end. They always chimed in on harmony, too, a key part of the 1971 single, which never charted for the Allman Brothers Band but nonetheless became a favorite in their repertoire and been covered by numerous other artists.

Lambert, Bentley and the Osbornes' cover also offered John Osborne the opportunity to pull out a guitar solo. Readers can see the full performance below:

In addition to Lambert, Bentley and Brothers Osborne, the second night of CMA Summer Jam, which took place at Nashville's Ascend Amphitheater, also included music from featuring Florida Georgia Line, Gabby Barrett, Jimmie Allen, Jon Pardi, Luke Combs and Thomas Rhett. Tuesday night's (July 27) lineup featured Underwood, Yoakam, Shelton, Stefani, Mickey Guyton, Carly Pearce, Cole Swindell, Lainey Wilson and Luke Bryan.

ABC will condense the two nights of entertainment into a three-hour broadcast version of CMA Summer Jam, scheduled for a date to be announced, as the network has done with their annual CMA Fest broadcast in years past. For the second year in a row, CMA Fest was canceled in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.