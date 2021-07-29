Cheyenne National Weather Service Warns Of Possible Flash Flooding

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says flash flooding is possible in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle on Thursday and especially on Friday.

Flash flooding was reported in parts of southwest Wyoming, including the Rock Springs area, on Wednesday evening.

The agency posted this statement on its website:

"Showers and thunderstorms will become more widespread Thursday and Friday as monsoon moisture continues to push northeast across Wyoming. There is a Marginal Risk for excessive rainfall/flash flooding for most of southeast Wyoming and the far northern Nebraska panhandle Thursday, with a slight risk for portions of Carbon, Albany, and Laramie county on Friday. In this area it only takes about an inch or two of rain in a short period of time to quickly create flash flooding concerns, and closer to a half an inch to one inch in burn scar areas."

