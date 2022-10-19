Miranda Lambert's music video for her latest single "Strange" is anything but strange. The country singer opted for a video filled with footage from her live shows, both on stage and behind it.

Viewers are virtually put in the audience for many of the clips, while also getting a peek behind the curtain.

There are plenty of shots of Lambert singing "Strange" and audience members singing along word for word. She also shares footage of the band pre-gaming for the show with a shots and pre-show rituals, as well posting for photos during her meet-n-greets with fans.

Seeing Lambert and her band performing in front of massive crowds in the video feels like a victory for the song itself. The Texas native wrote the song on her farm in during a very strange year, 2020.

"We did write it in 2020," Lambert tells Apple Music 1's Zane Lowe. "We kind of wrote it towards addressing some heavy things, but mostly we want people to take away from this song to be lighter on their feet and take a breath and play a song and do a dance and maybe fly somewhere fun, just kind of escape from a reality that isn't too good.”

"The song ‘Strange’ came together in a really cool organic way,” she adds. "Natalie Hemby and Luke Dick and I were out writing at my farm and Natalie had this really cool idea and melody and just the song title ‘Strange.’ We were talking about all the strangeness going on in the world at the time."

Being back on the road and singing on stage must feel like the escape she was longing for two years ago. It's a happy place not just for her, but for her fans, too.

"Strange" is Lambert's current single off her 2022 album, Palomino. Fans are sure to hear the song during her first-ever Las Vegas residency, Velvet Rodeo. She has dates scheduled at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood through April 9, 2023.