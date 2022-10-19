YES It Is Legal To Ride Drunk In Wyoming

Whittier California. A drunk driver is chased by police.

PARDON ME - Drunk RIDER!

A man in Whittier was riding a horse while intoxicated. I wonder if the horse was weaving. I mean, the horse is not drunk. The rider is. But the horse is being directed by the rider.

The rider was galloping through traffic and led police on a short chase.

The police said on its social media page that the rider refused “to pull the horse over.”

Don't blame the horse. He has NO idea what is going on.

So the charge is actually "riding under the influence."

The driver, sorry, the rider was taken into custody.

The horse was treated with LOVE by the officers, according to the police department. He was taken to the station, watered, groomed, and fed.

The California Vehicle Code stated, “Every person riding or driving an animal upon a highway has all of the rights and is subject to all of the duties applicable to the driver of a vehicle by this division and Division 10 (commencing with Section 20000), except those provisions which by their very nature can have no application.”

In case you're curious, riding a horse while intoxicated is "technically" legal in Wyoming.

You see, by Wyoming law, a horse isn't considered a vehicle.

That does not mean you won't end up in jail in Wyoming for being DRUNK.

You just won't be charged with drunk-riding.

I am not a horse expert, but I wonder if we can train horses to know when their rider is drunk so they just refuse to move.

Just a thought.

