Sure, everyone is going crazy with Cheyenne Frontier Days starting up this weekend. But even after we get to enjoy all the awesome live music that comes along with that, there's another show coming to Cheyenne in early August that we should all be aware of. That would be 'Wyoming's Big Show'.

In case you weren't aware, Wyoming's Big Show is happening at the Sweetwater Events Complex in Rock Springs! Their concert series has a solid lineup that kicks off on Tuesday, August 2nd when one of the most brilliant and talented Country singer-songwriters will make his way to the Cowboy State. Mitchell Tenpenny will perform live at the festival.

Tenpenny's recent single 'Truth About You' has been making the rounds on Country radio as you very well may have noticed, as well his recent collaboration with Chris Young, 'At The End of the Bar'.

Prior to that, Tenpenny's debut single 'Drunk Me', which was released in 2018 and has amassed over 490 million streams at this point, was also nominated for the 'Breakthrough Video' at the CMT Music Awards, and helped earn him a nomination for 'New Male Artist of the Year'.

Just recently in 2022, Tenpenny performed multiple shows opening for Luke Combs. Needless to say, Tenpenny has been in demand this year and quite busy.

Another big draw as part of this year's concert series for Wyoming's Big Show will be the Cowboy State's very own Ian Munsick on August 4th. Munsick will be fresh off making an appearance at Cheyenne Frontier Days on July 24th. Check out the full lineup for Wyoming's Big Show Concert Series sponsored by Commerce Bank of Wyoming, along with support from Explore Rock Springs & Green River, WY:

Wyoming's Big Show Concert Series all kicks off Tuesday, August 2nd at the Sweetwater Events Complex in Rock Springs! You can purchase tickets at the link provided here!

