More New Menu Items Revealed for Cheyenne Frontier Days

We are less than two weeks away from Wyoming's biggest annual festival and some more new additions to the menu for Cheyenne Frontier Days have been revealed.

The popular award-winning culinary creators from Fun Biz Fair Food have added some more intriguing menu items to the growing menu for Cheyenne Frontier Days. Last week, you heard about the unique new dish, Fruity Pebble Shrimp Po'Boi, and now a recent press release has disclosed such new items as the Elote Dog, Elote Fiesta Tots, Cucumber Mint Lemonade, and The Smokestack. And it seems there will be even more to come!

As for the aforementioned new menu items, the press release describes each as such:

· Elote Fiesta Tots - Gourmet tater tots topped with nacho cheese and fresh-cut corn off the Cobb, pico de Gallo, spices, shredded Oaxaca cheese, jalapeños, and drizzled with spicy mayo, a lime wedge, and Mexican crema.

· The Smokestack - A seasoned waffle hashbrown that holds a pulled pork, elote, Oaxaca cheese, spices and peppery goodness good, freshly made crunch slaw, French fried onion crisps and jalapeños and a sweet and tangy bbq sauce.

In case you're wondering what those dishes may look like, check out the Elote Dog as well as what you may be getting in the Smokestack in the pics below.

The Buckle Club will also be back at Cheyenne Frontier Days serving up prime cuts of beef, bison, and chicken, which are all locally sourced as well. Both Sunday's of the festival will include brunches that will include prime rib, ham, turkey, omelets, eggs Benedict, fresh fruits, and so much more!

Fun Biz works with some of the top fairs in the country that are known for their incredible dishes. Fairs like The State Fair of Texas in Dallas, The Minnesota State Fair, and The Los Angeles County Fair in Ponoma have had the pleasure of having Fun Biz serve numerous award-winning dishes at their festivals. And it will all be here for you to devour in about a week and a half as we are counting down until Cheyenne Frontier Days begins on July 23rd!

