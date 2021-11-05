More Than $5K Worth of Tools Stolen in Laramie County

The Laramie County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding whoever burglarized a shed in the 1300 block of Southwest Drive.

Agency spokesman Brandon Warner says the burglary occurred sometime between Oct. 27 and Oct. 28.

"Over $5,000 worth of tools were taken to include a 60-inch Ridgid pipe wrench and Bosch hammer drill," said Warner.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at (307) 638-TIPS. Callers will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

